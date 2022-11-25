Haberler Football Richarlison scores double, inspires Brazil to 2-0 win over Serbia

Richarlison scores double, inspires Brazil to 2-0 win over Serbia

Richarlison guided Brazil to a 2-0 victory over Serbia, scoring a double in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G opener Thursday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 25 Kasım 2022 Cuma 09:03
Richarlison scores double, inspires Brazil to 2-0 win over Serbia

Richarlison guided Brazil to a 2-0 victory over Serbia, scoring a double in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G opener Thursday.

Brazil were close to scoring the opening goal of the match in the 60th minute as their left-back Alex Sandro fired outside the area, but he hit the crossbar.

Two minutes later, Brazil broke the deadlock at Lusail Stadium.

Brazilian forward Richarlison finished in the six-yard box following a rebound from Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Then Richarlison scored a spectacular volley after controlling the ball in the area as Brazil doubled the gap in the 73rd minute.

After his second goal, he was subbed out.

In the 81st minute, Brazil could have made it 3-0, but Casemiro hit the bar.

So World Cup record champions Brazil secured a 2-0 win to make a good start to their Qatar 2022 campaign.

The South American powerhouse tops Group G on goal difference.

Earlier Thursday, Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 to come second in the group.

Cameroon and Serbia lost their first matches to be in lower ranks.

Only the best two teams in each group will qualify for the last 16 after the third matches.

In the next fixture, Brazil will play against Switzerland on Nov. 28.

On the same day, Cameroon will face Serbia.

Thursday's results

Group G

Switzerland - Cameroon: 1-0

Brazil - Serbia: 2-0

Group H

Uruguay - South Korea: 0-0

Portugal - Ghana: 3-2

DİĞER
Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberi: Dünya Kupası'nda şov yaptı! Dünya yıldızı Kanarya'ya...
Almanya'da enerji krizi giderek derinleşiyor! Vekillerin su ısıtıcıları sökülecek
Flaş sözler! "Katar'da bütün dünya izlemeliydi"
Szalai'ye İngiliz kancası! Sezon sonunda...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Batshuayi scores to give Belgium narrow victory in World Cup
Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 in 2022 FIFA World
TRT 1 CANLI İZLE 📺
BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI İSTANBUL 2022
İSTANBUL NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ 2022 - İstanbul ezan saatleri
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Fransızların listesinde! İşte Boey'in bonservisi Fransızların listesinde! İşte Boey'in bonservisi 09:40
Batsman'den müthiş dönüş! Yeniden 'prime' dönemi... Batsman'den müthiş dönüş! Yeniden 'prime' dönemi... 09:40
Szalai'ye İngiliz kancası! Sezon sonunda... Szalai'ye İngiliz kancası! Sezon sonunda... 07:54
Flaş sözler! "Katar'da bütün dünya izlemeliydi" Flaş sözler! "Katar'da bütün dünya izlemeliydi" 07:46
Fenerbahçe Beko İtalya'da kazandı! Fenerbahçe Beko İtalya'da kazandı! 01:27
Periler çok farklı Periler çok farklı 01:22
Daha Eski
Potada Kanarya rüzgarı Potada Kanarya rüzgarı 01:22
Stadın yeni adı Atatürk oluyor Stadın yeni adı Atatürk oluyor 01:21
Buruk'tan duygulandıran talep! "Maaşın yüzde 20'sini..." Buruk'tan duygulandıran talep! "Maaşın yüzde 20'sini..." 00:14
Cristian Baroni'den flaş Arda Turan itirafı! Cristian Baroni'den flaş Arda Turan itirafı! 00:14
Lemos piyangosu! Süper Lig'den talip çıktı Lemos piyangosu! Süper Lig'den talip çıktı 00:14
Tayyip Talha'dan dev başarı! Bonservisi... Tayyip Talha'dan dev başarı! Bonservisi... 00:14