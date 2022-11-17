Haberler Football Türkiye submits preliminary bid dossier to host EURO 2028, 2032

Türkiye submits preliminary bid dossier to host EURO 2028, 2032

UEFA confirmed Wednesday that Türkiye has submitted a preliminary bid dossier to host the 2028 and 2032 editions of the UEFA EURO.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 17 Kasım 2022 Perşembe 10:27
Türkiye submits preliminary bid dossier to host EURO 2028, 2032

UEFA confirmed Wednesday that Türkiye has submitted a preliminary bid dossier to host the 2028 and 2032 editions of the UEFA EURO.

"A bid dossier was submitted by the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales for UEFA EURO 2028," UEFA said in a statement.

"Türkiye submitted a bid dossier for the 2028 or 2032 edition of UEFA's flagship national team competition, while Italy has submitted a bid dossier for UEFA EURO 2032," it added.

UEFA noted that the submission deadline of the final bid dossiers is April 12, 2023, while the appointment of hosts of the 2028 and 2032 editions will be made next autumn.

DİĞER
Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri: Jorge Jesus'un sözleşmesinde bomba gelişme! Brezilya Milli Takımı konuşulurken...
Ajda Pekkan kalça kemiğini kırmıştı... O geceye dair yeni detaylar ortaya çıktı: "Kapıyı kırdılar, 3 saat boyunca..."
G.Saray'da Yusuf kararı! Dünya Kupası arasında...
Temasa geçen takımları babası duyurdu!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Most memorable moments at World Cups: Tragedies, trickeries, shock defeats
France's Nkunku ruled out of World Cup after injury in training
Ticaret Bakanlığı 2500 personel alıyor! İşte başvuru şartları...
14 Kasım 2022 Çılgın Sayısal Loto sonuçları
Barajlardaki doluluk oranı ne kadar oldu? (17 Kasım 2022)
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Güneş transfer istedi! Talisca detayı Güneş transfer istedi! Talisca detayı 11:20
G.Saray'dan stratejik hamle! Doğru zamanda... G.Saray'dan stratejik hamle! Doğru zamanda... 11:16
Boston Celtics dolu dizgin! Boston Celtics dolu dizgin! 10:20
Haas'ta Schumacher dönemi bitti! Yerine gelen isim... Haas'ta Schumacher dönemi bitti! Yerine gelen isim... 10:15
Fenerbahçe'ye Berisha müjdesi Fenerbahçe'ye Berisha müjdesi 10:14
İrlanda - Norveç maçı saat kaçta? İrlanda - Norveç maçı saat kaçta? 10:11
Daha Eski
Lüksemburg - Macaristan maçı saat kaçta? Lüksemburg - Macaristan maçı saat kaçta? 10:05
Portekiz - Nijerya maçı saat kaçta? Portekiz - Nijerya maçı saat kaçta? 10:00
Karadağ - Slovakya maçı saat kaçta? Karadağ - Slovakya maçı saat kaçta? 09:55
Ürdün - İspanya maçı saat kaçta? Ürdün - İspanya maçı saat kaçta? 09:50
G.Saray'da Yusuf kararı! Dünya Kupası arasında... G.Saray'da Yusuf kararı! Dünya Kupası arasında... 09:50
Temasa geçen takımları babası duyurdu! Temasa geçen takımları babası duyurdu! 09:48