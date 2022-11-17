Türkiye submits preliminary bid dossier to host EURO 2028, 2032

UEFA confirmed Wednesday that Türkiye has submitted a preliminary bid dossier to host the 2028 and 2032 editions of the UEFA EURO.

"A bid dossier was submitted by the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales for UEFA EURO 2028," UEFA said in a statement.

"Türkiye submitted a bid dossier for the 2028 or 2032 edition of UEFA's flagship national team competition, while Italy has submitted a bid dossier for UEFA EURO 2032," it added.

UEFA noted that the submission deadline of the final bid dossiers is April 12, 2023, while the appointment of hosts of the 2028 and 2032 editions will be made next autumn.