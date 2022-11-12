FIFA World Cup history: Records, stats, largest margin of victory

Millions of people will follow the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where memorable moments are sure to be created for football fans.

Here is a look at some of the most notable matches in the history of the tournament from the first in 1930 to the present.

Hungary is in the record books for having the largest margin of victory.

The 1954 World Cup proved an awesome source of goals and Hungary sits at the top of the list with a 9-0 victory against South Korea in the group stage in Zurich, Switzerland.

Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas scored twice in the huge win.

On of flip side, one of the largest defeats was in the 1982 World Cup, hosted by Spain, as the Golden Team of Hungary thumped El Salvador.

The match ended 10-1 in favor of the Hungarians.

Yugoslavia's largest margin of victory came against Zaire at the 1974 World Cup in West Germany.

The Yugoslavian team skated to a 9-0 win against Zaire -- the only African nation to make an appearance that year.

El-Hadary, oldest player in World Cup

Egyptian veteran goalie Essam el-Hadary surpassed Colombian goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon as the oldest player in the World Cup.

El-Hadary, at the age of 45 years and 161 days, got his name in the record books when he appeared in Egypt's 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in 2018 at the Russia World Cup.

Mondragon was 43 years and three days old when he took the field in 2014.

Whiteside, youngest player in World Cup

Northern Ireland's Norman Whiteside took the top spot on that list, making his World Cup debut in 1982 at just 17 years and 40 days against former Yugoslavia.

Before Whiteside's appearance, Samuel Eto'o from Cameroon was the youngest player at 17 years and 98 days when he played in the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

Brazil have 5 WC trophies

Brazil is the most successful team in the FIFA World Cup, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002.

The Selecao are the only team to play in all 21 World Cup tournaments since its inaugural in 1930.

Brazil are followed by Germany and Italy with four trophies.

Klose holds record for most goals

Miroslav Klose, who is the all-time goal scorer for the Germany national team, with 71, also holds the record for most World Cup goals.

Klose had 16 goals in 24 appearances in four tournaments -- 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014.

The striker had five goals each in 2002 and 2006, four in 2010, and 2 goals in 2014.

Ronaldo from Brazil is second on the list with 15 goals.

Another German legend, Gerd Muller, nicknamed "Der Bomber" is in the third spot, netting 14 goals.

The 2022 World Cup, hosted by the Gulf nation of Qatar, is set to kick off on Nov. 20 and end on Dec. 18.

Qatar will open the 29-day tournament with a Group A match against Ecuador at 1600 GMT in the Al Bayt Stadium.