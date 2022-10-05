Bayern Munich sets new Champions League group stage unbeaten record

Bayern Munich broke the UEFA Champions League group stage unbeaten record with 31 matches after a 5-0 win Tuesday against Viktoria Plzen from the Czech Republic in Group C on Matchday 3.

After Leroy Sane's early opener in the seventh minute, five minutes later, Serge Gnabry made it 2-0 for the German club at Allianz Arena.

Sadio Mane netted another goal in the 21st minute to end the scoring in the first half.

Sane scored his second goal in the 50th minute and Bayern forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting put the last ball into the net in the 59th minute.

Bayern Munich are at the top spot of Group C with 9 points. Plzen is in fourth position with zero points.

Turkish national Hakan Calhanoglu brings Inter Milan victory

Inter Milan beat Barcelona 1-0 on Tuesday in the other Group C match.

Turkish national Hakan Calhanoglu's well-placed screamer into the right bottom corner in the 47th minute brought a vital victory to Inter Milan against the Spanish powerhouse at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

Inter placed second with six points in the Group C standings while Barcelona is in third spot with three points.

Napoli hammers Ajax 6-1

Napoli beat Ajax Amsterdam 6-1 in a Group A Matchday 3 game Tuesday.

Mohammed Kudus brought an early lead to hosts Ajax in the ninth minute, but things turned around after that.

Giacomo Raspadori equalized in the 18th minute, then Giovanni Di Lorenzo took the lead for Napoli in the 33rd minute and Piotr Zielinski made it 3-1 for Napoli in the 45th minute at Amsterdam Arena.

Raspadori scored another one in the 47th minute, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted the Italian club's fifth goal in the 63rd minute and Giovanni Simeone made the final score 6-1 in the 81st minute.

Ajax's Serbian player Dusan Tadic was sent off with a red card in the 73rd minute.

This result was a record as Napoli became the first club to score six goals against Dutch team Ajax in a Champions League game.

Napoli leads Group A with nine points, while Ajax placed third with 3 points in the Group A standings.

Tuesday's Champions League Results:

Liverpool-Rangers: 2-0

Ajax-Napoli: 1-6

Club Brugge-Atletico Madrid: 2-0

Porto-Bayer Leverkusen: 2-0

Inter-Barcelona: 1-0

E. Frankfurt-Tottenham: 0-0

Olympique Marseille-Sporting Lisbon: 4-1

Bayern Munich-Viktoria Plzen: 5-0