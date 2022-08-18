Haberler Football Wolverhampton Wanderers land Portuguese midfielder Nunes for club record fee

Wolverhampton Wanderers land Portuguese midfielder Nunes for club record fee

Wolverhampton Wanderers acquired Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting for £38 million ($45.7M), a record for the club.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 18 Ağustos 2022 Perşembe 14:16
Wolverhampton Wanderers land Portuguese midfielder Nunes for club record fee

Wolverhampton Wanderers acquired Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting for £38 million ($45.7M), a record for the club.

"Wolves have completed the signing of highly-rated Portugal international Matheus Nunes from Sporting CP for a club record fee," the English Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers added that the club will keep 23-year-old central midfielder Nunes at Molineux Stadium for five years. The deal can be extended for another season.

The English club did not disclose the transfer fee, but UK's Sky Sports said that without add-ons, Wolves will pay an initial £38 million, or $45.7 million, to Sporting.

"Matheus has had two excellent seasons at the top level in Portugal with Sporting and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, so we are thrilled that he has chosen the Premier League and Wolves as the next step in what we hope will be a fantastic career," said Wolves chairman Jeff Shi.

Rio de Janeiro native Nunes was the 2021 Portuguese champion with Sporting.

In his two-year stint at the Lisbon club, he also helped them win two Portuguese League Cups and a Portuguese Super Cup.

Nunes made 101 appearances to score eight goals and make nine assists for Sporting.

He is also playing for his native Portugal, and is expected to represent his nation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to start on Nov. 20 in Qatar.


DİĞER
Son dakika Trabzonspor transfer haberleri: Fırtına'dan Umut Bozok için yeni teklif! İmza tarihi belli oldu...
Atiye'nin kardeş gerçeği! Babasının itirafıyla ortaya çıktı: "Ablam varmış, meğer aynı şehirde birbirimizden haberimiz yokmuş"
F.Bahçe'nin eski gözdesi Marcelo'dan flaş karar!
Cengiz'e transfer telefonu! Görüntülü aradı ve...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Elon Musk says tweet about buying Manchester United was a joke
Turkish football referee Cuneyt Cakir ends his career
DOLAR NE KADAR OLDU? 18 AĞUSTOS 2022 altın gram fiyatı | Euro, dolar, sterlin kaç TL?
ENGELLİ EVDE BAKIM AYLIĞI yattı mı, ne zaman yatacak? Evde bakım parası sorgulama | Evde bakım maaşı yatan iller listesi
BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI İSTANBUL 2022 - 18 Ağustos Perşembe barajlardaki doluluk oranı ne kadar oldu? İşte son veriler!
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Sevilla'ya B. Münih'ten transfer! İşte bonservisi Sevilla'ya B. Münih'ten transfer! İşte bonservisi 13:24
Kocaelispor’da 2 ayrılık resmen açıklandı! Kocaelispor’da 2 ayrılık resmen açıklandı! 13:20
Recep Uçar'dan G.Saray sözleri! "Onlar için de zor olacak" Recep Uçar'dan G.Saray sözleri! "Onlar için de zor olacak" 13:18
Ümraniyespor ile Galatasaray bir ilki yaşayacak! Ümraniyespor ile Galatasaray bir ilki yaşayacak! 13:14
Altay'a çifte müjde! Paixao vea Naderi... Altay'a çifte müjde! Paixao vea Naderi... 13:11
Göztepe taraftarından büyük destek! Tüm rakipler geride kaldı Göztepe taraftarından büyük destek! Tüm rakipler geride kaldı 13:10
Daha Eski
Rıza Kayaalp tarihe geçmek istiyor! Rıza Kayaalp tarihe geçmek istiyor! 13:07
Altınordu galibiyete kilitlendi Altınordu galibiyete kilitlendi 13:04
Nuri Şahin'den Trabzonspor maçı önemine vurgu! Nuri Şahin'den Trabzonspor maçı önemine vurgu! 13:01
Trabzonspor'a El Haddadi transferinde rakip çıktı! Trabzonspor'a El Haddadi transferinde rakip çıktı! 12:38
Dnipro - AEK maçı saat kaçta? Dnipro - AEK maçı saat kaçta? 12:35
Gent - Omonia maçı saat kaçta? Gent - Omonia maçı saat kaçta? 12:11