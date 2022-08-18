Wolverhampton Wanderers land Portuguese midfielder Nunes for club record fee

Wolverhampton Wanderers acquired Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting for £38 million ($45.7M), a record for the club.

"Wolves have completed the signing of highly-rated Portugal international Matheus Nunes from Sporting CP for a club record fee," the English Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers added that the club will keep 23-year-old central midfielder Nunes at Molineux Stadium for five years. The deal can be extended for another season.

The English club did not disclose the transfer fee, but UK's Sky Sports said that without add-ons, Wolves will pay an initial £38 million, or $45.7 million, to Sporting.

"Matheus has had two excellent seasons at the top level in Portugal with Sporting and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, so we are thrilled that he has chosen the Premier League and Wolves as the next step in what we hope will be a fantastic career," said Wolves chairman Jeff Shi.

Rio de Janeiro native Nunes was the 2021 Portuguese champion with Sporting.

In his two-year stint at the Lisbon club, he also helped them win two Portuguese League Cups and a Portuguese Super Cup.

Nunes made 101 appearances to score eight goals and make nine assists for Sporting.

He is also playing for his native Portugal, and is expected to represent his nation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to start on Nov. 20 in Qatar.