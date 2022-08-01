Haberler Football PSG bag French Super Cup with big win against Nantes

PSG bag French Super Cup with big win against Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the 2022 French Super Cup (Trophee des Champions) Sunday after hammering Nantes 4-0 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 01 Ağustos 2022 Pazartesi 09:06
PSG bag French Super Cup with big win against Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the 2022 French Super Cup (Trophee des Champions) Sunday after hammering Nantes 4-0 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi gave PSG a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute at Bloomfield Stadium.

After a through ball, Messi dribbled past Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont to finish.

Near the end of the first half, Brazilian star Neymar doubled the lead for PSG as he scored from a freekick.

PSG's Sergio Ramos made it 3-0.

The Spanish defender scored a classy backheel goal after following a rebound by Lafont in the 57th minute.

Nantes were down to 10 men as Jean-Charles Castelletto was sent off in the 81st minute for fouling Neymar in the penalty area.

Neymar converted the penalty kick successfully to make the result 4-0 for PSG.

Record holders PSG have won the French Super Cup for an 11th time since 1995, when the Trophee des Champions made its debut.

This year's runners-up, Nantes, had three Super Cup wins, the last in 2001.

DİĞER
Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de ayrılık rüzgarı esiyor! Tam 11 oyuncu birden...
İşsizlik maaşında bu detaya dikkat! Faiziyle geri alınıyor
Emirhan Beşiktaş için bunu da yapmış! O madde...
Flaş transfer iddiası! Ramiz Zerrouki...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Ronaldo says he will play in Man Utd friendly against Rayo Vallecano
Klopp needed one day to forget Liverpool's quadruple woe
BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI İSTANBUL 2022
İSTANBUL NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ 2022 - İstanbul ezan saatleri
Çeyrek altın ne kadar? Gram altın kaç TL?
6
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Ve anlaşma tamam! İşte Altay'ın yedeği Ve anlaşma tamam! İşte Altay'ın yedeği 09:48
Murillo'dan taraftarı heyecanlandıran hareket! Murillo'dan taraftarı heyecanlandıran hareket! 09:36
Emirhan Beşiktaş için bunu da yapmış! O madde... Emirhan Beşiktaş için bunu da yapmış! O madde... 09:36
Magdeburg - Eintracht Frankfurt maçı saat kaçta? Magdeburg - Eintracht Frankfurt maçı saat kaçta? 09:19
Cottbus - Werder Bremen maçı saat kaçta? Cottbus - Werder Bremen maçı saat kaçta? 09:11
Flaş transfer iddiası! Ramiz Zerrouki... Flaş transfer iddiası! Ramiz Zerrouki... 09:09
Daha Eski
Sürpriz bir talip çıktı! O detay dikkat çekti Sürpriz bir talip çıktı! O detay dikkat çekti 08:23
Milli Takım 1 altın 1 bronz madalya ile yurda döndü Milli Takım 1 altın 1 bronz madalya ile yurda döndü 00:59
Jannik Sinner Hırvatistan Açık'ta şampiyon oldu Jannik Sinner Hırvatistan Açık'ta şampiyon oldu 00:58
Akbaba'dan Seferovic sözleri! "Bize katkı sağlayacak" Akbaba'dan Seferovic sözleri! "Bize katkı sağlayacak" 00:55
Akbaba'dan Seferovic sözleri! "Bize katkı sağlayacak" Akbaba'dan Seferovic sözleri! "Bize katkı sağlayacak" 00:54
Trabzonspor Süper Kupa ile şehre geldi Trabzonspor Süper Kupa ile şehre geldi 00:49