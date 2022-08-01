PSG bag French Super Cup with big win against Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the 2022 French Super Cup (Trophee des Champions) Sunday after hammering Nantes 4-0 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi gave PSG a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute at Bloomfield Stadium.

After a through ball, Messi dribbled past Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont to finish.

Near the end of the first half, Brazilian star Neymar doubled the lead for PSG as he scored from a freekick.

PSG's Sergio Ramos made it 3-0.

The Spanish defender scored a classy backheel goal after following a rebound by Lafont in the 57th minute.

Nantes were down to 10 men as Jean-Charles Castelletto was sent off in the 81st minute for fouling Neymar in the penalty area.

Neymar converted the penalty kick successfully to make the result 4-0 for PSG.

Record holders PSG have won the French Super Cup for an 11th time since 1995, when the Trophee des Champions made its debut.

This year's runners-up, Nantes, had three Super Cup wins, the last in 2001.