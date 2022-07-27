Haberler Football England hammer Sweden, reach EURO 2022 final in women's football

England, the hosts of the 2022 UEFA Women's European Football Championship (EURO 2022), qualified for the final stage of the tournament with a 4-0 win against Sweden on Tuesday.

England, the hosts of the 2022 UEFA Women's European Football Championship (EURO 2022), qualified for the final stage of the tournament with a 4-0 win against Sweden on Tuesday.

The Lionesses scored the opener in the 34th minute in the semifinal, which was played at Bramall Lane football stadium in Sheffield.

English forward Beth Mead unleashed a half volley into the far corner that beat Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl.

England doubled the lead in the early minutes of the second half as Lucy Bronze powered a header after a corner kick. The goal was valid after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.

In the 68th minute, Alessia Russo made it 3-0 with a classy backheel goal as England were rampant.

English midfielder Fran Kirby added another goal to make it 4-0 for her nation in the 76th minute.

Kirby tried to chip the ball over Lindahl. The Swedish goalie made a touch but fumbled the ball, which went into the net.

England will face either Germany or France in Sunday's final at the Wembley Stadium in London.

The other semifinal match will be played on Wednesday.

