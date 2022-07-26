Haberler Football French midfielder Pogba picks up knee injury after arriving at Juventus

French midfielder Paul Pogba suffered a knee injury a couple of weeks after his arrival at Juventus, the Italian football club said Monday.

"Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus," Juventus said in a statement.

Juventus said the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner "will undergo a specialist orthopedic consultation" in a few hours to continue his treatment, so the 29-year-old will not take a trip to Dallas, Texas with the team.

The Turin club is in a pre-season tour in the US.

Juventus confirmed that they are set to leave California for Texas, where they will play a friendly match against Spanish club Barcelona on Tuesday.

Pogba left Manchester United at the end of the last season when his contract at the English club expired.

This summer, the French star was a free agent and returned to Juventus on July 11.

In 2016, Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus for a second spell with the Red Devils.

He was a Juventus regular from 2012-2016, winning four Italian Serie A titles.

The English club had paid €105 million ($116.4 million) to purchase Pogba from Juventus in the biggest football deal of 2016.

He won two English League Cups with Manchester United in 2010 and 2017 and also helped the Red Devils lift the 2017 UEFA Europa League trophy.

One of the main pillars of France, Pogba helped his nation win the 2018 World Cup title in Russia.

