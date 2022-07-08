Haberler Football English defender Gomez extends contract with Liverpool

English defender Joe Gomez signed a new long-term contract Thursday with Liverpool.

English defender Joe Gomez signed a new long-term contract Thursday with Liverpool.

"The defender put pen to paper on the deal at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday to extend his seven-year spell with the Reds into the coming seasons," Liverpool said in a statement.

"It's obviously a special moment for me and my family. Another one that you dream of as a kid and one I don't take for granted," said Gomez.

Gomez, 25, who is preparing for his eighth season, moved to the Reds from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2015 and has made 142 appearances.

With Liverpool, he won a UEFA Champions League title, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.

He has 11 caps for the English national team.

