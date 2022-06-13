Haberler Football Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk appoint Andrea Pirlo head coach

Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk appoint Andrea Pirlo head coach

Turkish football team VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk on Sunday confirmed the appointment of Andrea Pirlo as their new head coach.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 13 Haziran 2022 Pazartesi 07:37
Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk appoint Andrea Pirlo head coach

Turkish football team VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk on Sunday confirmed the appointment of Andrea Pirlo as their new head coach.

The Turkish Super Lig side, based in Istanbul's Fatih district, signed a one-year contract with the Italian manager.

Pirlo started his managerial career at Juventus in 2020 but fell short of expectations, with a fourth-place finish ending the club's nine-year dominance.

The legendary former midfielder, 43, lifted major trophies during his career on the pitch, including the 2006 World Cup.

In four years with Juventus from 2011 to 2015, he led the team to four Serie A titles, one Italian Cup trophy, and two Italian Super Cup titles.

He also helped AC Milan win two league titles and two Champions League trophies.



DİĞER
Hadise'nin, minik starıydı! O Ses Türkiye Aziz Kiraz'ın son hali şaşırttı!
Boşanma kararına rağmen birbirlerine iltifatlar yağdıran Zeynep Bastık ile Tolga Akış'la ilgili şoke eden iddialar
Jesus'un listesindeler! Sol bek ve orta sahaya iki isim
Transfer uçakları hazır! Kartal'da imzalar peş peşe
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Turkiye beat Luxembourg 2-0 to stay atop of group in Nations League
Barcelona to face Real Madrid in July during US tour
LGS TAVAN VE TABAN PUANLARI
3600 EK GÖSTERGE NEDİR? 3600 EK GÖSTERGE NE ZAMAN ÇIKACAK? 3600 ek gösterge hangi meslekleri kapsıyor?
Asgari ücrete zam gelecek mi?
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Kim'in yerine gündemde! İşte bonservisi Kim'in yerine gündemde! İşte bonservisi 07:56
F.Bahçe transferi bitirdi! İşte İstanbul'a geliş tarihi F.Bahçe transferi bitirdi! İşte İstanbul'a geliş tarihi 00:38
Konyaspor'dan Abdülkerim açıklaması! Beşiktaş ve F.Bahçe... Konyaspor'dan Abdülkerim açıklaması! Beşiktaş ve F.Bahçe... 00:38
Jesus'un listesindeler! Sol bek ve orta sahaya iki isim Jesus'un listesindeler! Sol bek ve orta sahaya iki isim 00:37
Teklif yapıldı! Beşiktaş'ın gözdesine 2 talip daha Teklif yapıldı! Beşiktaş'ın gözdesine 2 talip daha 00:36
G.Saray'ın gündemindeydi! Transferde dişli rakipler G.Saray'ın gündemindeydi! Transferde dişli rakipler 00:35
Daha Eski
Beşiktaş'a gidecek mi? Altay'dan açıklama geldi Beşiktaş'a gidecek mi? Altay'dan açıklama geldi 00:35
Jesus özellikle istedi! Fener'e süper kanat Jesus özellikle istedi! Fener'e süper kanat 00:35
İtalya'dan bomba iddia! Galatasaray ve Cannavaro... İtalya'dan bomba iddia! Galatasaray ve Cannavaro... 00:35
İtalyan basınında gündem Serdar Dursun! Ronaldo... İtalyan basınında gündem Serdar Dursun! Ronaldo... 00:34
Özbek'ten transfer müjdesi ve Torrent açıklaması! Özbek'ten transfer müjdesi ve Torrent açıklaması! 00:34
Fenerbahçe'ye Yunan maestro! Fenerbahçe'ye Yunan maestro! 00:34