Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk appoint Andrea Pirlo head coach

Turkish football team VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk on Sunday confirmed the appointment of Andrea Pirlo as their new head coach.

The Turkish Super Lig side, based in Istanbul's Fatih district, signed a one-year contract with the Italian manager.

Pirlo started his managerial career at Juventus in 2020 but fell short of expectations, with a fourth-place finish ending the club's nine-year dominance.

The legendary former midfielder, 43, lifted major trophies during his career on the pitch, including the 2006 World Cup.

In four years with Juventus from 2011 to 2015, he led the team to four Serie A titles, one Italian Cup trophy, and two Italian Super Cup titles.

He also helped AC Milan win two league titles and two Champions League trophies.