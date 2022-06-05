Haberler Football Türkiye topple Faroe Islands 4-0 in UEFA Nations League opener

The Turkish national football team hammered underdogs Faroe Islands 4-0 in a 2022-23 UEFA Nations League opener on Saturday.

The Turkish national football team hammered underdogs Faroe Islands 4-0 in a 2022-23 UEFA Nations League opener on Saturday.

Türkiye started the scoring on a counterattack in the 37th minute at Istanbul's Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

Kerem Akturkoglu had a through ball to make an effort on goal but it was saved by the Faroe Islands' goalkeeper.

Cengiz Under controlled the ball and lobbed it to score as Gunnar Nielsen had left his goal.

Türkiye doubled the lead in minute 47 as Halil Dervisoglu beat Nielsen on a one-on-one in the penalty area.

In the 82nd minute, forward Serdar Dursun scored a header on a corner kick whipped by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Three minutes later, defender Merih Demiral unleashed a low shot on a narrow angle to net the fourth goal.

Demiral was assisted by winger Yunus Akgun. The 21-year-old made a classy backheel assist.

Türkiye are leading League C - Group 1 with three points.

The Faroe Islands are in the fourth spot.

Luxembourg are in the second position with three points after beating Lithuania 2-0 in Vilnius.

