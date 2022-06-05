Haberler Football Hungary stun England 1-0 in UEFA Nations League, historic win for hosts

Hungary stun England 1-0 in UEFA Nations League, historic win for hosts

The Hungarian national football team shocked England 1-0 in a 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match Saturday in an historic win.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 05 Haziran 2022 Pazar 14:30
Hungary stun England 1-0 in UEFA Nations League, historic win for hosts

The Hungarian national football team shocked England 1-0 in a 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match Saturday in an historic win.

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, 21, scored the winning goal on a penalty in the second half.

Following a foul on Zsolt Nagy by Chelsea defender Reece James, the hosts were awarded a penalty kick that Szoboszlai, who plays for Leipzig, converted successfully in the 66th minute at Budapest's Puskas Arena.

It was the first time that Hungary have beaten England since 1962.

"We have to accept that we did not do enough to win the game, a draw would have been the fair outcome. We did not create too many clear cut chances," said England head coach Gareth Southgate. "The balance of finding out about new things and the consistency of the regular team, I have to look at whether I got that right."

Meanwhile, Hungary coach Marco Rossi said that he is "satisfied" and happy with his team's performance against England.

"I told the team during half time that they could win. I'm satisfied; they gave the maximum. This match is another gem we can pull into the chain of recent years," said Rossi.

Separately, Hungarian midfielder Callum Styles, who was born in England in 2000 and is currently playing for English lower division club, Barnsley, played for the hosts because he has a Hungarian grandmother.

Hungary are leading League A - Group 3 with three points.

Germany and Italy have one point each after a 1-1 draw in Bologna.

The other football powerhouse, England, are in last place without any points.

In the next fixture, Hungary will visit Italy on Tuesday.

Germany will host England in Munich on the same day.

DİĞER
Kara Melek dizisinin yıldızıydı! Ünlü oyuncu Sevtap Çapan'a yıllar acımadı! Bakın şimdi ne yapıyor
Kenan İmirzalıoğlu ve Sinem Kobal'ın ikinci kızları korkutmuştu! Hastaneye kaldırılan 20 günlük Leyla bebeğin sağlık durumu nasıl?
Süper Lig'e mi geliyor? İşte görüştüğü kulüp
Eski Galatasaraylı yıldızı listesine aldı!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Türkiye topple Faroe Islands 4-0 in UEFA Nations League opener
Spanish midfielder Mata to leave Manchester United
🌳DÜNYA ÇEVRE GÜNÜ NEDİR?
BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI İSTANBUL 2022
Çeyrek altın ne kadar? Gram altın kaç TL?
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Pjanic'in yeni durağı neresi olacak? İspanyol basını duyurdu! Pjanic'in yeni durağı neresi olacak? İspanyol basını duyurdu! 15:05
İşte F.Bahçe-Anadolu Efes play-off final serisinin programı! İşte F.Bahçe-Anadolu Efes play-off final serisinin programı! 14:41
Süper Lig'e mi geliyor? İşte görüştüğü kulüp Süper Lig'e mi geliyor? İşte görüştüğü kulüp 14:24
Türkiye - Belçika voleybol maçı saat kaçta, hangi kanalda canlı yayınlanacak? Türkiye - Belçika voleybol maçı saat kaçta, hangi kanalda canlı yayınlanacak? 14:13
Galler - Ukrayna maçı ne zaman? Galler - Ukrayna maçı ne zaman? 13:38
Trabzonspor'da transfer an meselesi! Bonservisi... Trabzonspor'da transfer an meselesi! Bonservisi... 13:29
Daha Eski
Bulgaristan - Gürcistan maçı ne zaman? Bulgaristan - Gürcistan maçı ne zaman? 13:28
Kosova - Yunanistan maçı ne zaman? Kosova - Yunanistan maçı ne zaman? 13:20
İsveç - Norveç maçı ne zaman? İsveç - Norveç maçı ne zaman? 13:14
2024 Paris Olimpiyatları için sürpriz iddia! 2024 Paris Olimpiyatları için sürpriz iddia! 12:16
Sırbistan - Slovenya maçı ne zaman? Sırbistan - Slovenya maçı ne zaman? 12:05
Eski Galatasaraylı yıldızı listesine aldı! Eski Galatasaraylı yıldızı listesine aldı! 12:00