Hungary stun England 1-0 in UEFA Nations League, historic win for hosts

The Hungarian national football team shocked England 1-0 in a 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match Saturday in an historic win.

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, 21, scored the winning goal on a penalty in the second half.

Following a foul on Zsolt Nagy by Chelsea defender Reece James, the hosts were awarded a penalty kick that Szoboszlai, who plays for Leipzig, converted successfully in the 66th minute at Budapest's Puskas Arena.

It was the first time that Hungary have beaten England since 1962.

"We have to accept that we did not do enough to win the game, a draw would have been the fair outcome. We did not create too many clear cut chances," said England head coach Gareth Southgate. "The balance of finding out about new things and the consistency of the regular team, I have to look at whether I got that right."

Meanwhile, Hungary coach Marco Rossi said that he is "satisfied" and happy with his team's performance against England.

"I told the team during half time that they could win. I'm satisfied; they gave the maximum. This match is another gem we can pull into the chain of recent years," said Rossi.

Separately, Hungarian midfielder Callum Styles, who was born in England in 2000 and is currently playing for English lower division club, Barnsley, played for the hosts because he has a Hungarian grandmother.

Hungary are leading League A - Group 3 with three points.

Germany and Italy have one point each after a 1-1 draw in Bologna.

The other football powerhouse, England, are in last place without any points.

In the next fixture, Hungary will visit Italy on Tuesday.

Germany will host England in Munich on the same day.