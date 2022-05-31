Lewandowski reiterates his wish to leave Bayern Munich

Polish forward Robert Lewandowski on Monday said his career at Bayern Munich is "over," repeating his wish to exit the German champions, despite a full year left on his contract.

"One thing is certain today – my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation," Lewandowski told a news conference.

The 33-year-old forward, who is on international duty with Poland, said that his transfer "will be the best solution for both sides."

Playing for Bayern Munich since 2014, Lewandowski has scored 344 goals in 375 matches.

Lewandowski, a notable striker globally, is a 10-time German Bundesliga champion, including two with Borussia Dortmund in 2011 and 2012.

He won the rest with Bayern Munich, from 2015 to 2022.

Lewandowski also helped Bayern win the 2020 UEFA Champions League.

He is rumored to be joining Barcelona this summer.

Earlier this month, Hasan Salihamidzic, an ex-Bayern Munich player who now serves the club off the pitch, told Sky Sport that so far Lewandowski has resisted their efforts to keep him around.

"But our attitude hasn't changed: Lewa has a contract until June 30, 2023. That's a fact," he added.