Haberler Football Rangers to face Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022 UEFA Europa League final

Rangers to face Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022 UEFA Europa League final

Scottish football club Rangers will face German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 UEFA Europa League final on May 18.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 06 Mayıs 2022 Cuma 07:52
Rangers to face Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022 UEFA Europa League final

On Thursday, Rangers beat Germany's RB Leipzig 3-1 in the semifinal second leg to advance to the Europa League final.

Rangers' English right-back James Tavernier scored the opener in the 19th minute at Glasgow's Ibrox Stadium.

Tavernier finished in the far post after Ryan Kent's low cross from the left.

The Scottish team doubled the lead in the 24th minute as Glen Kamara sent the ball inside the far post.

Rangers led the first half 2-0.

In the 71st minute, Leipzig found a chance to narrow the deficit as French midfielder Christopher Nkunku scored a volley after Angelino's cross from the left, making it 1-2.

Ten minutes later, Rangers' English midfielder John Lundstram finished in the box after Kent's cross was deflected by Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Near the end of the match, Leipzig took risks for a final chance, but Rangers defended their goal well to win 3-2 on aggregate.

Rangers will play their first Europa League final since 2008, when the Glasgow club completed the competition as the runners-up.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt eliminated West Ham United, beating the English club 1-0 to reach this season's Europa League final.

The German team have waited 42 years to be in the Europa League final as they were the 1980 champions.

Colombian forward Rafael Borre scored the winning goal for Eintracht Frankfurt at Frankfurt Stadium.

Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-1 on aggregate.

This season's Europa League final will be held on May 18 at Seville's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

DİĞER
Son dakika: Yeşilçam'ın gamzeli güzeliydi... Usta oyuncu Bahar Öztan'dan hayranlarını üzen haber!
Bergüzar Korel bir yakınının altı aylık kızına hakaret etmesiyle çileden çıktı! “Artık bu hadsizlere..."
Kartal rotayı çizdi! Favori Sörloth plase Buksa
Nuno Espirito Santo neden olmadı? İşte sebebi
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Roma to play against Feyenoord in Europa Conference League final
Manchester United struggle to restore former glory
RESİMLİ CUMA MESAJLARI 2022 🤲 En anlamlı, en güzel Cuma mesajları 🌹
Çeyrek altın ne kadar? Gram altın kaç TL?
Facebook'un podcast hizmeti kapatılıyor!
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Ayıp ettin Torrent Ayıp ettin Torrent 06:44
Hayatımın hayaliydi Hayatımın hayaliydi 06:31
PFDK kararları açıklandı! PFDK kararları açıklandı! 00:38
PFDK kararları açıklandı! PFDK kararları açıklandı! 00:37
Beşiktaş'tan yıldız futbolcuya para cezası! Beşiktaş'tan yıldız futbolcuya para cezası! 00:31
İşte Öztürk - Nazifoğlu ayrılığının perde arkası! İşte Öztürk - Nazifoğlu ayrılığının perde arkası! 00:30
Daha Eski
Avrupa ve Konferans Ligi'nde finalistler belli oldu! Avrupa ve Konferans Ligi'nde finalistler belli oldu! 00:22
UEFA Avrupa Ligi ve Konferans Ligi'nde finalistler belli oldu! UEFA Avrupa Ligi ve Konferans Ligi'nde finalistler belli oldu! 00:21
F.Bahçe'de Min-Jae endişesi! Derbide... F.Bahçe'de Min-Jae endişesi! Derbide... 00:09
Ve transfer müjdesi! Dzyuba F.Bahçe'ye Ve transfer müjdesi! Dzyuba F.Bahçe'ye 00:09
Uluç'tan flaş derbi yorumu! "Mecburen..." Uluç'tan flaş derbi yorumu! "Mecburen..." 00:09
G.Saray'da flaş gelişme! 5 yıldız sezon sonu yolcu G.Saray'da flaş gelişme! 5 yıldız sezon sonu yolcu 00:09