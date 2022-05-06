Rangers to face Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022 UEFA Europa League final

On Thursday, Rangers beat Germany's RB Leipzig 3-1 in the semifinal second leg to advance to the Europa League final.

Rangers' English right-back James Tavernier scored the opener in the 19th minute at Glasgow's Ibrox Stadium.

Tavernier finished in the far post after Ryan Kent's low cross from the left.

The Scottish team doubled the lead in the 24th minute as Glen Kamara sent the ball inside the far post.

Rangers led the first half 2-0.

In the 71st minute, Leipzig found a chance to narrow the deficit as French midfielder Christopher Nkunku scored a volley after Angelino's cross from the left, making it 1-2.

Ten minutes later, Rangers' English midfielder John Lundstram finished in the box after Kent's cross was deflected by Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Near the end of the match, Leipzig took risks for a final chance, but Rangers defended their goal well to win 3-2 on aggregate.

Rangers will play their first Europa League final since 2008, when the Glasgow club completed the competition as the runners-up.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt eliminated West Ham United, beating the English club 1-0 to reach this season's Europa League final.

The German team have waited 42 years to be in the Europa League final as they were the 1980 champions.

Colombian forward Rafael Borre scored the winning goal for Eintracht Frankfurt at Frankfurt Stadium.

Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-1 on aggregate.

This season's Europa League final will be held on May 18 at Seville's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.