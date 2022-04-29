Haberler Football Jurgen Klopp extends Liverpool deal until 2026

German manager Jurgen Klopp has inked a new contract that will keep him at Liverpool until 2026, the English club announced on Thursday.

"We'll stay for another two, makes it four from now on. Wow. That's a long time in football," Klopp, whose last deal was set to expire in 2024, said after signing the contract.

"There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news… delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start," he added.

The Reds also said assistant coaches Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz have joined Klopp in inking new deals with the club.

Klopp, who has been in charge since 2015, led the Reds to their first league title in three decades in 2020.

In addition to the epic Premier League title, Liverpool clinched the UEFA Champions League title, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

With 79 points, second-place Liverpool are one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League standings.

English club recorded a 2-0 victory over Villareal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal at Anfield stadium on Wednesday.


