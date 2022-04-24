Haberler Football Champions Inter go top of Serie A with stylish victory over Roma

Champions Inter go top of Serie A with stylish victory over Roma

Champions Inter Milan moved to the top of the Serie A standings after they earned a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Saturday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 24 Nisan 2022 Pazar 11:29
Champions Inter go top of Serie A with stylish victory over Roma

With rivals AC Milan not in action until Sunday against Lazio, Inter took full advantage to move to the Serie A summit after beating a Roma side who had gone 12 games unbeaten in the Italian top flight before their trip to the San Siro.

Flying full-back Denzel Dumfries fired his side into the lead on the half-hour mark, before a fine solo effort from Marcelo Brozovic double the dominant hosts' advantage five minutes before the break.

Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez headed home from a corner in the 52nd minute to make it three for Inter.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan fired home in the 85th minute but it was too little too late for the visitors. Inter's fourth successive league win moved them on to 72 points from 33 matches, one ahead of Milan. Roma stay fifth on 58 points.


DİĞER
Son dakika: İşte Yerel basında Trabzonspor'un Adana Demirspor galibiyetinin yankıları! "Bayrakları hazırlayın"
Ajda Pekkan'ın yeni evinde yok yok fiyatı ise dudak uçuklattı! Hamam, spor salonu ve 2 havuzu olan 10'uncu kattaki daireyi vinçle gezmişti
Kartal'ın yıldızı milli takımını seçti!
Sabitzer'den F.Bahçe'ye kötü haber! Yeni takımı...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
PSG crowned French champions despite home draw
Bayern Munich win 10th straight Bundesliga title
Resmi Gazete'de bugün hangi kararlar var?
Tolga Karel'in babası hayatını kaybetti
Seferihisar-Samos Adası feribot seferleri 2 yıl sonra yeniden başladı
6
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Play-off mücadelesi veren TOFAŞ'ın rakibi Galatasaray! Play-off mücadelesi veren TOFAŞ'ın rakibi Galatasaray! 12:33
Kartal'ın yıldızı milli takımını seçti! Kartal'ın yıldızı milli takımını seçti! 12:28
Salernitana - Fiorentina maçı saat kaçta? Salernitana - Fiorentina maçı saat kaçta? 12:27
Reims - Marsilya maçı saat kaçta? Reims - Marsilya maçı saat kaçta? 12:12
Lille - Strasbourg maçı saat kaçta? Lille - Strasbourg maçı saat kaçta? 12:06
Nice - Troyes maçı saat kaçta? Nice - Troyes maçı saat kaçta? 11:59
Daha Eski
Nantes - Bordeaux maçı saat kaçta? Nantes - Bordeaux maçı saat kaçta? 11:50
Milli yıldız manşetlerde! "Inter'in 20 numarası olmasaydı trafik polisi olurdu" Milli yıldız manşetlerde! "Inter'in 20 numarası olmasaydı trafik polisi olurdu" 11:45
Metz - Brest maçı saat kaçta? Metz - Brest maçı saat kaçta? 11:43
Celtics seride 3-0 öne geçti! Celtics seride 3-0 öne geçti! 11:41
F.Bahçe ve G.Saray'ın gözdesi imzayı atıyor! İşte yeni takımı F.Bahçe ve G.Saray'ın gözdesi imzayı atıyor! İşte yeni takımı 11:35
Tyson Fury'den şoke eden karar! "Artık yokum" Tyson Fury'den şoke eden karar! "Artık yokum" 11:31