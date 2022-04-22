Haberler Football Ronaldo thanks Anfield crowd for ‘respect and compassion’

Ronaldo thanks Anfield crowd for ‘respect and compassion’

Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked the Anfield crowd for their show of compassion following the death of his newborn son.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 22 Nisan 2022 Cuma 07:02
Ronaldo thanks Anfield crowd for ‘respect and compassion’
A fan-led minute's applause was held during Tuesday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United, which Ronaldo missed following his son's death.

"Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion."

Ronaldo wrote on Instagram: "One worldOne sportOne global family… Thanks, Anfield."

Ronaldo added three hands-praying emojis alongside a video of the Anfield crowd applauding in the seventh minute – the Portuguese star's number.

The 37-year-old, who has four older children, announced last October that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins. Their baby girl survived.

A statement from Ronaldo and Rodriguez on Monday said the death of their baby boy was "the greatest pain that any parents can feel".

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," the statement added.

DİĞER
Ünlü oyuncu Dilan Çiçek Deniz set kazası geçirmişti! Dilan Çiçek Deniz yeni projesinin tanıtımı için kamera karşısına geçti!
Yiğit Marcus Aral'la ilgili mide bulandıran iddia! Şevval Şahin'den intikam almak için cep telefonunu...
Performansı beğenilmedi! Kulübeye çekilecek
Avcı'ya büyük övgü! "Boynuna liderlik kaşkolü asılan..."
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Erik ten Hag appointed new Manchester United manager
Real Madrid clinch 3-1 win over Osasuna in La Liga
Gram altın kaç TL? Çeyrek altın ne kadar?
İklim değişikliği nedir?
YKS giriş belgeleri açıklandı mı?
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
F.Bahçe'nin gözdesi Fransız devine gidiyor! F.Bahçe'nin gözdesi Fransız devine gidiyor! 08:14
Belözoğlu G.Saray'dan o yıldızı istiyor! Belözoğlu G.Saray'dan o yıldızı istiyor! 07:52
Avcı'ya büyük övgü! "Boynuna liderlik kaşkolü asılan..." Avcı'ya büyük övgü! "Boynuna liderlik kaşkolü asılan..." 07:25
Bir görüşme daha! Fenerbahçe Löw'den vazgeçmiyor Bir görüşme daha! Fenerbahçe Löw'den vazgeçmiyor 00:57
Ziraat Bankkart finalde Ziraat Bankkart finalde 00:52
Anadolu Efes İstanbul'a bıraktı Anadolu Efes İstanbul'a bıraktı 00:51
Daha Eski
Barça deplasmanda galip! Barça deplasmanda galip! 00:44
Adanaspor Samsunspor'u tek golle geçti! Adanaspor Samsunspor'u tek golle geçti! 00:44
Anadolu Efes sonunu getiremedi! Anadolu Efes sonunu getiremedi! 00:43
Beşiktaş ve F.Bahçe'den o isimleri istedi! İşte transfer listesi Beşiktaş ve F.Bahçe'den o isimleri istedi! İşte transfer listesi 00:43
34. hafta maçlarını yönetecek hakemler açıklandı 34. hafta maçlarını yönetecek hakemler açıklandı 00:43
Hıncal Uluç'tan flaş Fatih Terim sözleri! Hıncal Uluç'tan flaş Fatih Terim sözleri! 00:42