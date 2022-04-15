Haberler Football Leicester's Maddison praises Fofana for impressive performance while fasting

Leicester's Maddison praises Fofana for impressive performance while fasting

Leicester City's James Maddison heaped praise on defender Wesley Fofana on Thursday after he delivered an impressive performance in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals against PSV Eindhoven while fasting for Ramadan. After a goalless first leg, Maddison and Ricardo Pereira scored as Leicester came from behind in the return match to beat the Dutch club 2-1 and reach their first European semi-final.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 15 Nisan 2022 Cuma 10:59
Leicester's Maddison praises Fofana for impressive performance while fasting

They will play AS Roma for a spot in the final of Europe's third-tier competition.

The 21-year-old Fofana, who recently returned from a serious leg injury, showed excellent pace and broke up several dangerous PSV attacks in the second half.

"The togetherness of the boys is unbelievable," Maddison said. "For example, Wesley Fofana is fasting at the minute - he's not eating or drinking anything all day and he puts in a performance like that.

"He's stopping all the counter-attacks by sprinting. That epitomises what we are about in terms of courage."

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers was happy with the response of his players in the second half.

"We're a team that's young in terms of European football. We come to PSV Eindhoven with a great history in winning the European Cup in 1988. For us, we're so young in it," Rodgers said.

"These are great experiences for us, we showed great personality and I'm so happy for the players and it's the first semi-final in our history."

DİĞER
Son hali 'yok artık' dedirtti! İkinci Bahar’ın Cennet’i değişimi ile ağızları açık bıraktI!
Avcılar'da gündüz vakti kanlı infazın görüntüsü ortaya çıktı! İki motosikletli önce yaraladıkları kişiyi geri gelip öldürdü
Beşiktaş'ta Onyekuru sesleri! Teklif...
Frankfurt'un başarısında dikkat çeken detay! Sadece F.Bahçe...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Frankfurt beat Barcelona to advance to Europa League semifinal
Colombian football 'Colossus' Freddy Rincon dead at 55
15 Nisan barajlardaki doluluk oranı ne kadar oldu?
Emekli bayram ikramiyesi belli oldu mu?
Gram altın kaç TL? Çeyrek altın ne kadar?
6
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Frankfurt'un başarısında dikkat çeken detay! Sadece F.Bahçe... Frankfurt'un başarısında dikkat çeken detay! Sadece F.Bahçe... 11:47
Milan - Genoa maçı saat kaçta? Milan - Genoa maçı saat kaçta? 11:41
Spezia - Inter maçı saat kaçta? Spezia - Inter maçı saat kaçta? 11:35
Real Sociedad - Real Betis maçı saat kaçta? Real Sociedad - Real Betis maçı saat kaçta? 11:27
Eşref Hamamcıoğlu: Özbek ve Aysal beni destekliyor! Eşref Hamamcıoğlu: Özbek ve Aysal beni destekliyor! 11:22
Trabzonspor-Fatih Karagümrük maçının VAR'ı belli oldu! Trabzonspor-Fatih Karagümrük maçının VAR'ı belli oldu! 11:21
Daha Eski
Rennes - Monaco maçı saat kaçta? Rennes - Monaco maçı saat kaçta? 11:19
Fenerbahçe'den 'Ülker Stadı' açıklaması! Fenerbahçe'den 'Ülker Stadı' açıklaması! 10:58
F.Bahçe'de yaprak dökümü! O isimler sezon sonu yolcu F.Bahçe'de yaprak dökümü! O isimler sezon sonu yolcu 10:57
Fenerbahçe'den tazminat davası açıklaması! TFF... Fenerbahçe'den tazminat davası açıklaması! TFF... 10:46
İstanbulspor - Bursaspor maçı saat kaçta? İstanbulspor - Bursaspor maçı saat kaçta? 10:39
Tuzlaspor - Gençlerbirliği maçı saat kaçta? Tuzlaspor - Gençlerbirliği maçı saat kaçta? 10:32