Haberler Football FIFA says Russia to play as RFU without country's flag or anthem

FIFA says Russia to play as RFU without country's flag or anthem

FIFA has ordered Russia to play their upcoming matches without their flag or anthem and as the Russian Football Union (RFU), after its military intervention in Ukraine.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 28 Şubat 2022 Pazartesi 10:40
FIFA says Russia to play as RFU without country's flag or anthem

It said no international competition shall be played on the territory of Russia, with "home" matches being played on neutral territory and without spectators.

Several nations including England, Poland and Sweden have announced that they will refuse to play Russia.

FIFA said it will continue its ongoing dialogue with UEFA and other sport organizations to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a potential exclusion from competitions.

The world football body condemned "the use of force" by Russia, and called for "the urgent restoration of peace" and "constructive dialogue."



DİĞER
İşte beklenen fotoğraf! Aşk galip geldi! Alişan ve Buse Varol çifti arasında buzlar eridi
SON DAKİKA: İlhan İrem'den haber var 'yaşam mücadelesi veriyor' denmişti... İşte İlhan İrem'in son hali ve sağlık durumu!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor