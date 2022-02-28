FIFA says Russia to play as RFU without country's flag or anthem

It said no international competition shall be played on the territory of Russia, with "home" matches being played on neutral territory and without spectators.

Several nations including England, Poland and Sweden have announced that they will refuse to play Russia.

FIFA said it will continue its ongoing dialogue with UEFA and other sport organizations to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a potential exclusion from competitions.

The world football body condemned "the use of force" by Russia, and called for "the urgent restoration of peace" and "constructive dialogue."