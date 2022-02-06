Cameroon come from 3 goals down to win third place at 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon sealed a sensational comeback against Burkina Faso to win the match for third place Saturday at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Goals from Steeve Yago, Andre Onana's own goal and Djibril Ouattara gave Burkina Faso a commanding 3-0 lead at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Cameroon's capital of Yaounde.

But near the end of the match, the hosts came from behind with three goals in 15 minutes, scored by Stephane Bahoken and two from Vincent Aboubakar, sending the clash to penalty kicks.

In the end, Cameroon outlasted Burkina Faso 5-3 on penalties for the win.