VfB Stuttgart sign Portuguese striker talent Tiago Tomas

"We've been following Tiago's development for a long time. He brings a lot of qualities that will give us more options in attacking areas," Stuttgart sports director Sven Mislintat said.
Tomas said: ""I'm very happy to be here. VfB are a club with great history – one of the biggest in Germany. The Bundesliga is a very demanding league and I'll try to do my best to help my new team."
Stuttgart are second-last in the Bundesliga and host mid-table Eintracht Frankfurt after the international break on Saturday.
