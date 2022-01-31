Haberler Football VfB Stuttgart sign Portuguese striker talent Tiago Tomas

VfB Stuttgart sign Portuguese striker talent Tiago Tomas

VfB Stuttgart have signed Portuguese under-21 international forward Tiago Tomas from Sporting Lisbon, the Bundesliga club said late Sunday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 31 Ocak 2022 Pazartesi 14:41
VfB Stuttgart sign Portuguese striker talent Tiago Tomas
Tomas, 19, arrives on a loan deal until 2023 which can then be made permanent. He won the Portuguese league with Sporting last season and has also played Champions League football.

"We've been following Tiago's development for a long time. He brings a lot of qualities that will give us more options in attacking areas," Stuttgart sports director Sven Mislintat said.

Tomas said: ""I'm very happy to be here. VfB are a club with great history – one of the biggest in Germany. The Bundesliga is a very demanding league and I'll try to do my best to help my new team."

Stuttgart are second-last in the Bundesliga and host mid-table Eintracht Frankfurt after the international break on Saturday.

DİĞER
Son dakika: Galatasaray'da ikinci Mustafa Kapı vakası! Genç oyuncu Marsilya ile anlaştı...
Bensu Soral hamile ablası Hande Soral'ın karnı burnunda halini 'teyzelik' notuyla paylaşınca olanlar oldu! "Darısı başına..."
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor