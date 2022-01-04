Haberler Football Barcelona pair Pedri, Ferran Torres test positive for COVID

Barcelona duo Pedri and Ferran Torres have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish football club said Monday.

"The first team players Pedri and Ferran Torres have tested positive for COVID-19. The players are in good health and self-isolating at home," Barcelona said in a statement.

The positive cases were reported to the Spanish health authorities.

Torres, Barcelona's new signing from Manchester City, was at Camp Nou Stadium as the 21-year-old winger was presented to the fans earlier Monday.

A press conference was also held for Torres. The Spanish player appeared with club executives including Barcelona president Joan Laporta at the media event.

Torres then joined the team's training session.

