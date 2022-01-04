Barcelona pair Pedri, Ferran Torres test positive for COVID

"The first team players Pedri and Ferran Torres have tested positive for COVID-19. The players are in good health and self-isolating at home," Barcelona said in a statement.

The positive cases were reported to the Spanish health authorities.

Torres, Barcelona's new signing from Manchester City, was at Camp Nou Stadium as the 21-year-old winger was presented to the fans earlier Monday.

A press conference was also held for Torres. The Spanish player appeared with club executives including Barcelona president Joan Laporta at the media event.

Torres then joined the team's training session.