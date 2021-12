"Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19," the club said on Twitter.

On Dec. 18, Aston Villa said in a statement that their league match against Burnley was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the team.

Gerrard, 41, won the 2021 Scottish Premiership with Rangers.

He was named the Aston Villa head coach in November.