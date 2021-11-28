Belenenses match against Benfica abandoned at 7-0 in Portugal

Coronavirus-hit Belenenses had to name nine players for the match.

Benfica, who had 11 men on the pitch, as is custom, went up 7-0 against a short-handed Belenenses in the first 45 minutes.

Belenenses, who did not have any substitutes for the match, were down to six men in the second half after several players were injured.

After an injury to Belenenses' goalkeeper Joao Monteiro in the opening minutes of the half, the referee ended the match.

Monteiro usually plays goalie but he was in a midfielder position during the match.

After his injury, there were six available players for Belenenses. So the referee called off the match.

Football laws stipulate that the minimum number of players a team should play with is seven.