Manchester United to face Villarreal in UEFA Europa League final

reached the final with an 8-5 win on aggregate after a 3-2 loss Thursday to Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in the semifinal second leg match.

have qualified for the final of a major European Cup for the first time in the club's history after eliminating 2-1 on aggregate in the semifinal.

The venue of this year's final, , located on Poland's Baltic coast, has a 41,620 seating capacity.

But Polish authorities confirmed to that a capacity of 25% of the stadium or up to 9,500 spectators will be permitted due to the coronavirus pandemic.



