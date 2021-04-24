Haberler Football Ryan Giggs not to be in charge of Wales at EURO 2020

will not manage the Wales national football team at after being charged for assaulting two women.

"The Football Association of Wales has noted the decision of The Crown Prosecution Service to proceed with charging , the men's National Team Manager. In light of this decision, the FAW can confirm that will assume the role of Cymru men's National Team manager for this summer's tournament and will be assisted by ," the football association said on Friday.

"An FAW Board meeting will be convened to discuss these developments and its impact on the Association and the National Team," it added.

The 47-year-old Welsh manager is accused of bodily harming a woman in her 30s in addition to another assault on a woman in her 20s, as he will appear at the court on April 28.



