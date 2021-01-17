Haberler Football On snow-covered field, Basaksehir draw with Sivasspor

Basaksehir on Saturday drew with 1-1 in a home game on a snow-covered field on Saturday.

Playing at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul, Serbian midfielder scored the opener for Medipol Basaksehir in the 38th minute.

Four minutes later, s levelled the score.

Neither team was able to score in the rest of the game.

Basaksehir have jumped to 11th place with 23 points, while went up to the 10th spot in the standings of the Turkish top-tier football division, following today's game.

TRABZONSPOR RESCUE DRAW WITH LATE GOAL

In a game played at Antalya Stadium, 's Brazilian forward opened the scoring in the 25th minute, while responded with in the stoppage time.

Antalyaspor's Ersan Adem Gulum was shown a red card in the 33rd minute.

Trabzonspor slipped to the eighth place with 27 points and Antalyaspor remained in the ninth spot with 25 points.

