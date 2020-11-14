Haberler Football Croatia's Brozovic tests positive for Covid-19

Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, a day ahead of the country's match with Sweden, the Croatian football federation () said.

"Brozovic's Inter Milan and Swedish epidemiologists were informed about the positive test," an statement said.

The player's positive result came two days after defender Domagoj Vida was informed of a positive Covid-19 test after playing the first half of a friendly with Turkey in Istanbul.

Apart from Brozovic, 27, one staff member also tested positive.

They were both isolated from other members of the national team.

After Sweden, play another game against Portugal on Tuesday.

Croatia, runners-up at the 2018 , are third in their Nations League group which also includes France, the team that beat them to the World Cup, 's Portugal and Sweden.



