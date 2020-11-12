Haberler Football Ronaldo scores once in Portugal's 7-0 rout of Andorra

moved closer to becoming the all-time top scorer for a national team on Wednesday in a round of friendlies in which several matches were affected by the coronavirus.

Ronaldo netted once in Portugal's 7-0 rout of Andorra to take his tally to 102 international goals, seven shy of the 109 scored by former Iran striker Ali Daei, the only other male soccer player to surpass the 100-goal milestone for a national team.Coming off a minor knee injury, Ronaldo entered the match after halftime and scored the sixth goal with a close-range header in the 85th minute after having squandered a few good opportunities.

"Everyone was a little anxious to score," Portugal coach Fernando Santos said.Ronaldo was back after recovering from COVID-19 but several other players couldn't play for their teams because of the virus. The matches involving Italy, Belgium, Germany and the were among those affected by the pandemic.

Norway's home match against Israel was canceled after a recommendation by local health authorities following a positive test result by an Israeli player.

Many nations rested regular starters ahead of the decisive rounds of the Nations League beginning this weekend.

The biggest surprise was France's 2-0 loss to Finland.

