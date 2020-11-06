Yusuf Yazici hat-trick ends Milan's 24-match unbeaten run

Turkish international Yusuf Yazici scored his second hat-trick in the Europa League to lead Lille to a 3-0 win against Serie A side Milan at San Siro late Thursday.

Yazici maintained his impressive form in the Europa League after he netted two hat-tricks for the Ligue 1 side this season in Group H.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder scored his first hat-trick in his team's first group match where Lille defeated Czech club Sparta Prague 4-1.

In another Group H match today, Sparta Prague defeated Scotland's Celtic 4-1 at Celtic Park.

Lille jumped to the top of the group with 7 points following this victory, while Milan are in second spot with 6 points.

Sparta Prague have three points, while Celtic sit at the bottom of the group with one point.

Orkun Kokcu helps Feyenoord beat CSKA Moscow 3-1 at home

Feyenoord beat CSKA Moscow 3-1 at home with Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu scoring from outside the box in the 71st minute.

Ridgeciano Haps and Joao Carlos Teixeira were other scorers for the Dutch team while the Russian club's lone goal was scored by Marcos Senesi (own goal).

Week 3 results in Europa League:

Group A

Roma - CFR Cluj: 5-0

Young Boys - CSKA Sofia: 3-0

Group B

Rapid Wien - Dundalk: 4-3

Arsenal - Molde: 4-1

Group C

Slavia Prague - Nice: 3-2

Hapoel Beer-Sheva - Bayer Leverkusen: 2-4

Group D

Benfica - Rangers: 3-3

Lech Poznan - Standard Liege: 3 -1

Group E

PAOK - PSV Eindhoven: 4-1

Omonia - Granada: 0-2

Group F

Rijeka -Napoli: 1-2

Real Sociedad - AZ Alkmaar: 1-0

Group G

Leicester City - Braga: 4-0

Zorya - AEK: 1-4

Group H

Celtic - Sparta Prague: 1-4

AC Milan - Lille: 0-3

Group I

Sivasspor - Qarabag: 2-0

Villarreal - Maccabi Tel Aviv: 4-0

Group J

Ludogorets - Tottenham Hotspur: 1-3

Antwerp - Linz ASK: 0-1

Group K

Dinamo Zagreb - Wolfsberg: 1-0

Feyenoord - CSKA Moscow: 3-1

Group L

Hoffenheim - Slovan Liberec: 5-0

Crvena zvezda- Gent: 2-1