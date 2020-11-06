Haberler Football Yusuf Yazici hat-trick ends Milan's 24-match unbeaten run

Lille attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici scored his second hat-trick in this season's as they won 3-0 at on Thursday to end the Serie A side's 24-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Turkish international Yusuf Yazici scored his second hat-trick in the to lead Lille to a 3-0 win against Serie A side Milan at San Siro late Thursday.

Yazici maintained his impressive form in the Europa League after he netted two hat-tricks for the Ligue 1 side this season in Group H.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder scored his first hat-trick in his team's first group match where Lille defeated Czech club 4-1.

In another Group H match today, Sparta Prague defeated Scotland's Celtic 4-1 at Celtic Park.

Lille jumped to the top of the group with 7 points following this victory, while Milan are in second spot with 6 points.

Sparta Prague have three points, while Celtic sit at the bottom of the group with one point.

Orkun Kokcu helps Feyenoord beat CSKA Moscow 3-1 at home

Feyenoord beat Moscow 3-1 at home with Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu scoring from outside the box in the 71st minute.

Ridgeciano Haps and Joao Carlos Teixeira were other scorers for the Dutch team while the Russian club's lone goal was scored by Marcos Senesi (own goal).

Week 3 results in Europa League:

Group A

Roma - CFR Cluj: 5-0

Young Boys - CSKA Sofia: 3-0

Group B

Rapid Wien - Dundalk: 4-3

Arsenal - Molde: 4-1

Group C

Slavia Prague - Nice: 3-2

Hapoel Beer-Sheva - : 2-4

Group D

Benfica - Rangers: 3-3

Lech Poznan - Standard Liege: 3 -1

Group E

PAOK - PSV Eindhoven: 4-1

Omonia - Granada: 0-2

Group F

Rijeka -Napoli: 1-2

- AZ Alkmaar: 1-0

Group G

Leicester City - Braga: 4-0

Zorya - AEK: 1-4

Group H

Celtic - Sparta Prague: 1-4

- Lille: 0-3

Group I

Sivasspor - Qarabag: 2-0

Villarreal - : 4-0

Group J

Ludogorets - : 1-3

Antwerp - Linz ASK: 0-1

Group K

- Wolfsberg: 1-0

Feyenoord - CSKA Moscow: 3-1

Group L

Hoffenheim - Slovan Liberec: 5-0

Crvena zvezda- Gent: 2-1


