"Spartak Moscow and Chelsea have agreed the transfer of Nigerian star Victor Moses to our club" Spartak said on Twitter. "The loan agreement with the 29-year-old midfielder is until the end of the season with the option to buy!"

Moses previously played for Wigan Athletic and Chelsea in the English Premier League, Italy's Inter Milan and Fenerbahce in Turkey.

He also helped Chelsea win two Europa League titles and one English Premier League trophy.