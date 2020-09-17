Haberler Football Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar banned for two matches

superstar has been banned for two matches following his recent turbulent return to the Saint-Germain line-up, the governing body of professional football said late Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar banned for two matches

The forward will be on probation for a third match. In Sunday's match against Olympique Marseille, was sent off for striking opponent Alvaro , whom he later accused of racism.

Neymar was one of a total of five players sent off after a mass brawl. The others have also received bans.

football's governing body LFP said they would investigate the accusation of racial abuse.

Neymar had recently apologized for his behaviour, but renewed his accusations of racism. "Racism and intolerance are not acceptable," Neymar wrote in an post.

The star reiterated that his outburst had been triggered by racist remarks. Gonzalez and Marseille's coach Andre Villas-Boas denied the allegations after the game.

