Lille beat Metz 1-0 in France's Ligue 1

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

But in the 87th minute Luiz de Araujo scored with a close-range finish, and Les Dogues secured three points at home.

Burak Yilmaz was on the pitch for 90 minutes, while Zeki Celik and Yusuf Yazici came onto the green field towards the end of the second half.

Having seven points, Lille jumped to second place in the league standing.

Results

Bordeaux - O. Lyon: 0-0

Montpellier - Nice: 3-1

St Etienne - Strasbourg: 2-0

Angers - Reims: 1-0

Dijon - Stade Brest 29: 0-2

Lorient - Lens: 2-3

Nimes Olympique - Rennes: 2-4