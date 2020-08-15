Liverpool boss Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season - Son dakika Football haberleri - Fotomaç
15 Ağustos 2020, Cumartesi
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Football Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season

boss Klopp named Manager of the Season

Liverpool boss Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season

boss Juergen Klopp was named the 's Manager of the Season on Saturday after leading the Merseyside club to their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Klopp's side won 32 of their 38 league fixtures and amassed a club-record 99 points to seal the title with seven games to spare.

Klopp, 53, beat boss , Leicester City manager and Sheffield United coach Chris Wilder to the award. The German won the Manager of the Month award five times last season, surpassing boss 's four from the 2017-18 campaign.

Klopp had been named League Managers' Association (LMA) manager of the year last month.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who provided 13 assists -- second only to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, was named Young Player of the Season on Friday.

The 21-year-old came out on top of a shortlist that also included 's Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, and Chelsea duo Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

  1. 15.08.2020
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Liverpool boss Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
FOTOMAÇ GÜNDEM
Sitene Ekle
SON DAKİKA