Liverpool boss Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season
Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp was named the Premier League's Manager of the Season on Saturday after leading the Merseyside club to their first top-flight title in 30 years.
Klopp's Liverpool side won 32 of their 38 league fixtures and amassed a club-record 99 points to seal the title with seven games to spare.
Klopp, 53, beat Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Sheffield United coach Chris Wilder to the award. The German won the Manager of the Month award five times last season, surpassing Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's four from the 2017-18 campaign.
Klopp had been named League Managers' Association (LMA) manager of the year last month.
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who provided 13 assists -- second only to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, was named Young Player of the Season on Friday.
The 21-year-old came out on top of a shortlist that also included Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, and Chelsea duo Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
- 15.08.2020
-
