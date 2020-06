Barcelona midfielder suffers soleus injury

Spanish football club Barcelona announced on Sunday their midfielder Frenkie De Jong suffered an injury in the soleus of his right leg.

"The clinical follow-up on Frenkie De Jong has uncovered an injury in the soleus of his right leg. The evolution of the injury will condition the player's availability," Barcelona said on its website.

The Dutch player joined the club in July 2019, and produced two goals and four assists in 38 games.

De Jong, 23, has only missed three matches in the domestic competition, the last on Friday against Sevilla.