05 Mart 2020, Perşembe
Chelsea knock Liverpool out of FA Cup

have lost three consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time since November 2014 after knocked the Reds out of on Tuesday.

reached the quarterfinals after beating 2-0 with goals by Willian in the 13th minute and Ross Barkley in the 64th minute.

English leaders Liverpool had lost just twice in 41 matches until two weeks ago in all competitions.

Since the winter break, Liverpool suffered a Champions League 1-0 defeat at in Feb. 18, a 3-0 loss at Watford on Feb. 29, and a 2-0 loss that caused FA Cup exit on Tuesday.

"No, we have to admit that in the last three games we've conceded too many goals," Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said after the game.

"I am not worried about momentum," he added.

