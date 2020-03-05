Chelsea knock Liverpool out of FA Cup

Chelsea reached the FA Cup quarterfinals after beating Liverpool 2-0 with goals by Willian in the 13th minute and Ross Barkley in the 64th minute.

English Premier League leaders Liverpool had lost just twice in 41 matches until two weeks ago in all competitions.

Since the winter break, Liverpool suffered a UEFA Champions League 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid in Feb. 18, a 3-0 loss at Watford on Feb. 29, and a 2-0 loss that caused FA Cup exit on Tuesday.

"No, we have to admit that in the last three games we've conceded too many goals," Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said after the game.

"I am not worried about momentum," he added.