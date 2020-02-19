Basaksehir to face Sporting Lisbon

Turkish football club Medipol Basaksehir will face Portugal's Sporting Lisbon on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League match.

The first leg game in round of 32 will kick off at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon at 1755GMT.

Medipol Basksehir are the only Turkish football club that qualified for the last 32 round in the UEFA Europa League this season.

Basaksehir was the Group J winner of the Europa League group stage with 10 points, while Sporting Lisbon was the runner-up in the Group D with 12 points.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes was the most expensive transfer of the winter period with his move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon for €55 million ($60 million).

Fernandes was the top scorer for Sporting Lisbon in the league this season with five goals.

Enzo Crivelli is the top scorer for Basaksehir in the UEFA league this season with three goals, followed by Edin Visca and Irfan Can Kahveci with two goals each.

The Istanbul club is set to host Sporting Lisbon for the second leg match on Feb. 27, 2020 at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

Basaksehir are sitting second in the Turkish premier football league with 43 points, while Sporting Lisbon are in the fourth place in Portugal's top-tier football league with 36 points.

In the round of 32, English giants Arsenal will also face Greek team Olympiacos, while Belgian team Club Brugge will play against another English powerhouse Manchester United.

Round of 32 games are as follows:

Wolverhampton (ENG) v Espanyol (ESP)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

Getafe (ESP) v Ajax (NED)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Porto (POR)

Copenhagen (DEN) v Celtic (SCO)

APOEL (the Greek Cypriot side) v Basel (SUI)

Cluj (ROM) v Sevilla (ESP)

Olympiacos (GRE) v Arsenal (ENG)

AZ Alkmaar (NED) v LASK (AUT)

Club Brugge (BEL) v Manchester United (ENG)

Ludogorets (BUL) v Inter (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Salzburg (AUT)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Benfica (POR)

Wolfsburg (GER) v Malmo (SWE)

Roma (ITA) v Gent (BEL)

Braga (POR) v Rangers (SCO)