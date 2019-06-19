German defender Hummels returns to Dortmund

German football player Mats Hummels has returned to Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Dortmund welcomed Hummels on Instagram and Twitter.

"Welcome back, Hummels!", Dortmund said on Instagram. It also published a video on Twitter featuring him in a Borussia Dortmund jersey.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup champion, Hummels, 30, won the Germany's top-tier Bundesliga title for six times in total, two of them with Dortmund in 2011 and 2012.

Hummels had 309 Dortmund appearances, where he scored 25 goals.

In Bayern Munich, Hummels scored eight goals in 118 matches.

Hummels comes from the Bayern Munich youth academy but was loaned to Dortmund in January 2008 to play regularly when he was a young man. Borussia Dortmund transferred him from Bayern in 2009 summer for €4.2 million.

In July 2016, Bayern Munich signed him from Dortmund for €35 million transfer fee.