UK police probe Islamophobic assault at Mohamed Salah
Metropolitan Police say they are aware of video showing racist abuse at Egyptian footballer during game against West Ham
An investigation has been launched into Islamophobic abuse at Liverpool FC's Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah, British police said Wednesday.
The Metropolitan Police statement came after a video showing a West Ham United fan assaulting Salah in an Islamophobic and racist verbal attack during a game played Monday night went viral.
The fan, who is still to be identified, was heard in the video using derogatory words against the Muslim footballer as he was using a corner kick.
"We are aware of a video in which it appears racial abuse is being directed at a player at a West Ham United vs Liverpool game at London Stadium on Monday, 4 February," a Metropolitan Police statement said.
"Officers are in the process of reviewing the footage. No arrests have been made and enquiries continue," it said.
"Anyone who witnesses inappropriate behaviour during a match is urged to bring it to the attention of a steward or police officer."
A separate statement from West Ham United said they are also looking into the incident.
"At West Ham United, we have a zero tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behaviour," the statement said.
It said: "We are an inclusive football club. Regardless of age, race, religion or belief, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment or disability, everyone is warmly welcomed at London Stadium."
"Anyone identified committing an offence will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium. There is no place for this kind of behaviour at our stadium."
