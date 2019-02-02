Qatar celebrates historic Asian Cup win
Qatar celebrates historic Asian Cup win

National team claims their first with a 3-1 win over four-time champion in final

is celebrating a historic first win after beating in the 2019 final Friday.
beat the four-time champions 3-1 at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.
People in the capital, Doha, watched the match from huge screens set up on the city's streets and later celebrated the national team's victory.
Qatari Tamim bin Hamad congratulated the team and the people over the win on Twitter and called it an "Arab success".
Al Thani said the national team turned a dream of millions of people into a reality.
Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, President Mahmoud Abbas and political chief Ismail Haniyeh also congratulated Al Thani for the win, according to Kuwaiti news agency KUNA, Palestinian news agency WAFA and a statement from Haniyeh's office.

