Qatar celebrates historic Asian Cup win

Qatar is celebrating a historic first Asian Cup win after beating Japan in the 2019 final Friday.

The national team beat the four-time champions 3-1 at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

People in the capital, Doha, watched the match from huge screens set up on the city's streets and later celebrated the national team's victory.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani congratulated the team and the people over the win on Twitter and called it an "Arab success".

Al Thani said the national team turned a dream of millions of people into a reality.

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh also congratulated Al Thani for the win, according to Kuwaiti news agency KUNA, Palestinian news agency WAFA and a statement from Haniyeh's office.