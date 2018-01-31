CANLI SKOR
  • FUTBOL
    1. Hepsi
    2. Türkiye
    3. İngiltere
    4. İspanya
    5. Almanya
    6. İtalya
    7. Fransa
    8. Şamp. Ligi
    9. Avrupa Ligi
  • BASKETBOL
    1. Hepsi
    2. Türkiye
    3. ABD
    4. İspanya
    5. Almanya
    6. İtalya
    7. Fransa
    8. Yunanistan
    9. Euroleague
HEPSİ
    31 Ocak 2018, Çarşamba
    OYUN ENGLISH

    Basaksehir dominate Karabukspor to top league

    Basaksehir dominate Karabukspor to top league

    5-0 victory over league's last placed team gives Basaksehir top spot after 19th match week

    Medipol Basaksehir is continuing its dominance over small-budgeted teams following a four-match winning streak in Turkey's Super Lig.

    The Istanbul club defeated Karabukspor 5-0 on Monday evening to top the Super Lig after 19th week matches.

    All of Basaksehir's five goals came in the first half, with Stefano Napoleoni, Gokhan Inler and Emmanuel Adebayor each scoring one while Edin Visca contributed with two goals.

    The last time a team was 5-0 up over its opponent in the Turkish league in the first half of a game was back in 2009 when Fenerbahce comprehensively defeated Hacettepespor.

    A comfortable 5-0 victory over the league's last-placed team gave the Istanbul club the top spot back, which is now at 42 points -- one point better than second-placed Galatasaray.

    Over the weekend, Besiktas defeated Kasimpasa 2-1 with their in-form player Anderson Talisca who again scoed two goals.

    Black Eagles continue to be at 4th place with 36 points.

    Galatasaray, on Saturday, defeated Osmanlispor 2-0 at home to improve their score to 41 points.

    League's other title-chasing Istanbul club Fenerbahce were hosted by Trabzonspor on Sunday evening; both teams ended up sharing points with a 1-1 scoreline.

    Fenerbahce continues to be at 3rd place with 37 points.

    Here are the standings after match week 19:

    Teams P W D L GF GA +/- Pts.
    1. BASAKSEHİR 19 13 3 3 39 18 21 42
    2. GALATASARAY 19 13 2 4 42 23 19 41
    3. FENERBAHCE 19 10 7 2 37 22 15 37
    4. BESIKTAS 19 10 6 3 33 18 15 36
    5. TRABZONSPOR 19 8 7 4 36 31 5 31
    6. KAYSERISPOR 19 8 7 4 27 22 5 31
    7. GOZTEPE 19 9 4 6 32 29 3 31
    8. SIVASSPOR 19 8 3 8 24 29 -5 27
    9. YENI MALATYASPOR 19 7 5 7 22 24 -2 26
    10. BURSASPOR 19 7 4 8 29 25 4 25
    11. KASIMPASA 19 6 4 9 29 35 -6 22
    12. ALANYASPOR 19 6 3 10 33 37 -4 21
    13. AKHISARSPOR 19 5 6 8 24 32 -8 21
    14. GENCLERBIRLIGIİ 19 5 5 9 24 33 -9 20
    15. OSMANLISPOR 19 5 3 11 26 36 -10 18
    16. ANTALYASPOR 19 4 6 9 21 34 -13 18
    17. KONYASPOR 19 4 4 11 19 27 -8 16
    18. KARABUKSPOR 19 2 3 14 14 36 -22 9
    1. 31 January 2018, Wednesday
    2. Modified: 08:57
    Tags:
    YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
    haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

    Basaksehir dominate Karabukspor to top league haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

    habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

    ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.

    BİZE ULAŞIN