French referee suspended for aiming kick at player
Referee aims kick at player and sends him off field after ‘accidental’ collision during match in French city of Nantes
The French Football Association suspended a referee "until further notice" on Monday for aiming a kick at a defender of the French team, Nantes, during a match in Nantes city on Sunday.
Tony Chapron had aimed a kick at Nantes defender Diego Carlos after the referee tripped on the field following collision involving the pair during the match against Paris St-Germain at the Stade de la Beaujoire.
Chapron later showed Carlos a second yellow card, sending him off the game.
In a statement, the association said its "technical body for referees [DTA] and the federal commission of referees" had "decided on the withdrawal of Tony Chapron, who had been appointed for Wednesday's Ligue 1 game between Angers and Troyes, until further notice".
"Mr. Tony Chapron will shortly be called to meet the LFP [French football league] disciplinary committee.
"Mr. Tony Chapron, after reviewing the images, stated that his fall was caused accidentally. He has informed the DTA that he has prepared a report to this effect for the LFP disciplinary commission."
PSG won the match 1-0.
- 16 January 2018, Tuesday
