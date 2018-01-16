French referee suspended for aiming kick at player

The French Football Association suspended a referee "until further notice" on Monday for aiming a kick at a defender of the French team, Nantes, during a match in Nantes city on Sunday.

Tony Chapron had aimed a kick at Nantes defender Diego Carlos after the referee tripped on the field following collision involving the pair during the match against Paris St-Germain at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Chapron later showed Carlos a second yellow card, sending him off the game.

In a statement, the association said its "technical body for referees [DTA] and the federal commission of referees" had "decided on the withdrawal of Tony Chapron, who had been appointed for Wednesday's Ligue 1 game between Angers and Troyes, until further notice".

"Mr. Tony Chapron will shortly be called to meet the LFP [French football league] disciplinary committee.

"Mr. Tony Chapron, after reviewing the images, stated that his fall was caused accidentally. He has informed the DTA that he has prepared a report to this effect for the LFP disciplinary commission."

PSG won the match 1-0.