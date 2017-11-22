Goals galore in Tuesday's Champions League

There were goals galore in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League action as teams scored in all eight matches in four groups.

In Group G, RB Leipzig managed to oust Monaco 4-1 at Stade Louis II. Monaco, accumulating only 2 points in 4 matches, was eliminated with the result and closed the book on its European competitions for the season.

With Besiktas and Porto drawing 1-1, the Istanbul club became the first ever Turkish team to top their group.

In Group H, English club Tottenham Hotspur defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Germany to claim first place.

The other match of the group saw reigning champions Real Madrid crushing APOEL in southern Cyprus to win 6-0, recording their biggest away Champions League win.

Ronaldo, who contributed two goals in the match, broke his own record to score the most goals in a calendar year with 18 so far in 2017.

His previous record was 16 goals back in 2015.

There was drama in Seville's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium as Sevilla came back from a 3-0 deficit in the second half to draw 3-3 with Liverpool.

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino scored twice and Senegal's Sadio Mane added in the first half for Liverpool but Sevilla managed to erase the big lead with Wissam Ben Yedder (2) and midfielder Guido Pizarro's 93rd-minute goal.

Here are the full results for Tuesday:

Group E:

Spartak Moscow - Maribor: 1-1

Sevilla - Liverpool: 3-3

Group F:

Napoli - Shakhtar Donetsk: 3-0

Manchester City - Feyenoord: 1-0

Group G:

Besiktas - Porto: 1-1

Monaco - RB Leipzig: 1-4

Group H:

Dortmund - Tottenham: 1-2

APOEL - Real Madrid: 0-6