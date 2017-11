Albania defeat Turkey 3-2 in friendly

Albania defeated Turkey 3-2 in friendly football match Monday evening in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

Albania's striker Armando Sadiku, who plays for Legia Warsaw in Poland's football league Ekstraklasa, managed to score two goals in the first half against Turkey.

But Albania's midfielder Ledian Memushaj was shown a yellow card in the 42nd minute, allowing Turkey to make a comeback.

Roma's young Cengiz Under made the score 2-1 in the 47th minute, but Eros Grezda answered in the 56th minute to give his team a 3-1 lead.

Emre Akbaba, who plays for Alanyaspor in the Turkish league, pulled one back to make the score 3-2 in the 60th minute, but Turkey failed to find an equalizer in the remaining minutes.

Turkey was defeated by Romania with a 2-0 score in Cluj on Nov. 9 as well.

Both Albania and Turkey had lost their chances to compete in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.