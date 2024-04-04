Fenerbahce to play Turkish Super Cup match with U19 team

Fenerbahce Vice Chairman Erol Bilecik announced Wednesday that they will play an upcoming Turkish Super Cup match with their U19 team.

Bilecik added that they also decided not to participate in the Turkish Cup for the next two seasons.

"We have a decision not to participate in the Turkish Cup for two seasons starting from next season. We will make all the necessary applications to the TFF right after Eid al-Fitr. We have decided not to participate in the Turkish Cup for the next two seasons," he said.

Bilecik also said they have submitted a signed application to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to postpone the Super Cup match, which is scheduled to be played on April 7, to a later date and to have a foreign referee officiate the match.

Fenerbahce have also announced that they are planning a restructuring abroad, in a European country, where it will put football at the forefront of the club's activities.

The postponed 2023 Turkish Super Cup match, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 29 between defending Super Lig champions Galatasaray and 2022-23 Turkish Cup winners Fenerbahce, will take place in Türkiye's southeastern city of Sanliurfa on Sunday.