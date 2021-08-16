Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor

Fenerbahce started the season with a 1-0 away victory over Adana Demirspor on Sunday.

Fenerbahce start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at Yeni Adana Stadium.

But Fenerbahce star Mesut Ozil brought victory to the Istanbul football club with a close-range finish in the 46th minute as he netted his first goal for the team.

Week 1 Fixture & Results:

Besiktas - Caykur Rizespor: 3-0

VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk - Gaziantep FK: 3-2

Altay - Kayserispor: 3-0

Atakas Hatayspor - Kasimpasa: 1-1

Medipol Basaksehir - Alanyaspor: 0-1

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Goztepe: 1-1

Adana Demirspor - Fenerbahce: 0-1

Monday:

Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor - Trabzonspor

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor

Giresunspor - Galatasaray



