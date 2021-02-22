Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce suffer shock defeat to Goztepe

Goztepe edged out Fenerbahce 1-0 on Sunday in a Turkish Super Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.

scored the winning goal for Goztepe in the ninth minute on a quick counter attack. Malian winger Fousseni Diabate assisted Akbunar at Istanbul's Ulker Stadium.

Goztepe jumped to 10th place with 32 points, while Fenerbahce fell three points behind leaders with 51 points. The Istanbul side tasted five home defeats in a season after 28 years.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday results in Turkish top-tier football league:

Medipol Basaksehir - : 0-1

Kasimpasa - Fatih Karagumruk: 3-2

- Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 2-3

- Genclerbirligi: 1-0

- Galatasaray: 0-1

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Atakas Hatayspor: 1-3

- : 2-0

- Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 0-0

Fenerbahce - Goztepe: 0-1



