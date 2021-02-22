Fenerbahce suffer shock defeat to Goztepe

Halil Akbunar scored the winning goal for Goztepe in the ninth minute on a quick counter attack. Malian winger Fousseni Diabate assisted Akbunar at Istanbul's Ulker Stadium.

Goztepe jumped to 10th place with 32 points, while Fenerbahce fell three points behind leaders Galatasaray with 51 points. The Istanbul side tasted five home defeats in a season after 28 years.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday results in Turkish top-tier football league:

Medipol Basaksehir - Trabzonspor: 0-1

Kasimpasa - Fatih Karagumruk: 3-2

Yeni Malatyaspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 2-3

Yukatel Denizlispor - Genclerbirligi: 1-0

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Galatasaray: 0-1

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Atakas Hatayspor: 1-3

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 2-0

Gaziantep FK - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 0-0

Fenerbahce - Goztepe: 0-1