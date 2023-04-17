Haberler Beşiktaş Besiktas settle for goalless draw with Trabzonspor in Super Lig

Besiktas settle for goalless draw with Trabzonspor in Super Lig

Besiktas settled for a goalless draw with Trabzonspor in a Turkish Super Lig week 29 match Sunday.

The Black Eagles, who are third in the standings, missed a chance to turn up the pressure on the top two teams -- Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Besiktas currently have 56 points while Galatasaray occupy the top spot with 66 points and runners-up Fenerbahce have 60 points in the standings.

Reigning champions Trabzonspor, which have been struggling this season, are placed sixth in the league with 45 points.


