Haberler Beşiktaş Besiktas edge Ankaragucu in 5-goal thriller to retain Super Lig top spot

Besiktas edge Ankaragucu in 5-goal thriller to retain Super Lig top spot

Besiktas continued their unbeaten start to the Turkish Super Lig season on Sunday, beating Ankaragucu in a five-goal thriller to retain their top spot.

Beşiktaş Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 05 Eylül 2022 Pazartesi 10:34
Besiktas edge Ankaragucu in 5-goal thriller to retain Super Lig top spot

Besiktas continued their unbeaten start to the Turkish Super Lig season on Sunday, beating Ankaragucu in a five-goal thriller to retain their top spot.

Hosts Ankaragucu drew first blood in the action-packed encounter, with Georgian attacker Giorgi Beridze giving them the lead in the 26th minute.

New signing Jackson Muleka equalized four minutes later, before English forward Dele Alli, another new recruit, put Besiktas ahead with his first Super Lig strike in the 35th minute.

Berizde was on the mark again two minutes after the break to level the scores.

Besiktas clinched the win in the 74th minute as Georges-Kevin Nkoudou tucked away a penalty kick.

The night went from bad to worse for Ankaragucu when defender Marlon Xavier was shown a straight red card in stoppage time.

Besiktas remain top of the standings with 13 points, while Ankaragucu are at the bottom with just one point in five games.

Week 5 fixtures & results:

HangiKredi Umraniyespor vs Trabzonspor: 0-1

Demir Grup Sivasspor vs VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk: 0-0

Medipol Basaksehir vs Corendon Alanyaspor: 2-0

Bitexen Giresunspor vs Arabam.com Konyaspor: 0-1

Fenerbahce vs Yukatel Kayserispor: 2-0

Atakas Hatayspor vs Adana Demirspor: 1-1

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor vs Kasimpasa: 0-2

MKE Ankaragucu vs Besiktas: 2-3

Monday:

Galatasaray vs Gaziantep FK


DİĞER
Aşk yeniden! Doya Doya Moda jürisi Gülşah Saraçoğlu ile Gökhan Göz barıştı!
Türk Hava Yolları UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi’nin resmi sponsoru oldu! THY bir ilke imza attı
F.Bahçe'de ayrılık zamanı! 3 isim yolcu
Cimbom'dan 3 bomba birden! Milli yıldızlar...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Fenerbahce taste narrow defeat against Konyaspor in away game
Besiktas beat Fatih Karagumruk 4-1 in Turkish Super Lig
YENİ ÖĞRETMEN ATAMASI MÜJDESİ | Yeni öğretmen ataması ne zaman yapılacak? - Kaç öğretmen atanacak?
AĞUSTOS ENFLASYONUNA GÖRE EMEKLİ ZAMMI HESAPLAMASI | Ocak ayı emekli maaş zammı belli oldu mu? Emekli zammı ne kadar oldu?
YKS ek tercihler ne zaman yapılacak? 2. tercih ne zaman? 2022 ÖSYM ek tercih kılavuzu
4
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
G.Saray - Gaziantep FK maçı saat kaçta? G.Saray - Gaziantep FK maçı saat kaçta? 12:03
Andreas Cornelius'tan transfer itirafı! Andreas Cornelius'tan transfer itirafı! 11:47
Buruk'un Seferovic kararı! Buruk'un Seferovic kararı! 11:44
Torino - Lecce maçı saat kaçta? Torino - Lecce maçı saat kaçta? 11:26
Salernitana - Empoli maçı saat kaçta? Salernitana - Empoli maçı saat kaçta? 11:19
Beşiktaş harekete geçti! Josef... Beşiktaş harekete geçti! Josef... 11:17
Daha Eski
THY Şampiyonlar Ligi'nin resmi sponsoru oldu! THY Şampiyonlar Ligi'nin resmi sponsoru oldu! 11:16
Monza - Atalanta maçı saat kaçta? Monza - Atalanta maçı saat kaçta? 11:13
Cimbom'dan 3 bomba birden! Milli yıldızlar... Cimbom'dan 3 bomba birden! Milli yıldızlar... 11:00
F.Bahçeli Pedro İtalya'da pişmanlık yarattı! Transfer... F.Bahçeli Pedro İtalya'da pişmanlık yarattı! Transfer... 10:49
Valladolid - Almeira maçı saat kaçta? Valladolid - Almeira maçı saat kaçta? 10:48
Oğuzhan Akgün: Taraftara küfür etmem... Oğuzhan Akgün: Taraftara küfür etmem... 10:29