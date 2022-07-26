Haberler Beşiktaş Rangers sign Turkish left back Ridvan Yilmaz

Rangers sign Turkish left back Ridvan Yilmaz

Rangers signed Turkish left back Ridvan Yilmaz, the Scottish football club confirmed on Monday.

Beşiktaş Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 26 Temmuz 2022 Salı 14:38
Rangers sign Turkish left back Ridvan Yilmaz

Rangers signed Turkish left back Ridvan Yilmaz, the Scottish football club confirmed on Monday.

"Rangers Football Club are today delighted to announce the signing of Turkish international Ridvan Yilmaz on a five-year deal from Besiktas," the Glasgow-based club said in a statement.

His previous club Besiktas said on Borsa Istanbul that Yilmaz was sold to Rangers for €4 million (nearly $4.09 million) that will be paid initially for the Turkish club. In addition, Besiktas said that an extra and a future €2.25-million fee ($2.3 million) would be paid but this fee "depends on a condition."

It added that Besiktas will get %20 of his next transfer fee if Rangers sell Yilmaz to another club or loan him out during five years.

Yilmaz, 21, who is a pure Besiktas product, helped the senior team win the 2021 Turkish Super Lig title and the Turkish Cup in the same season.

The Turkish international amassed 62 appearances, scoring four goals to go along with seven assists for Besiktas.

Yilmaz, who mainly plays as an attacking full back, said that he is "delighted" to be a Rangers player, and adding that he cannot wait to play in front of the Scottish fans at the Ibrox Stadium.

In addition, Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised Yilmaz's abilities.

"I am really pleased to have added Ridvan to our squad and I believe he will bring a lot of quality to the club.

"I have been really impressed with his development in a really demanding, winning environment at Besiktas over the last few seasons," van Bronckhorst said.

In 2021 summer, Yilmaz was called for the Turkish national team's UEFA EURO 2020 squad but he did not play in the tournament.

Yilmaz is the second Turkish player in Rangers' history as Tugay Kerimoglu, who is a former Galatasaray and Türkiye midfielder, played for the Scottish club in 2000-2001.


DİĞER
Deren Talu desenli mayokinisi ile parmak ısırttı! Defne Samyeli'nin kızı Deren Talu'ya alev emojisi yağdı!
Şırnak'ta yolcu otobüsü ile otomobil kafa kafaya çarpıştı! Merve Öğretmen hayatını kaybetti
Kerem Aktürkoğlu bombası! Yeniden devreye girdiler
Dikkat çeken Min-Jae yorumu! "Napoli onu alırsa..."
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Besiktas in talks with Scotland's Rangers to sell Ridvan Yilmaz
Weghorst moves to Besiktas on loan from Burnley
SİGARAYA ZAM GELDİ! | Temmuz ayında sigaraya ne kadar zam geldi, sigaralar kaç para oldu? - TEMMUZ AYI GÜNCEL SİGARA FİYATLARI 2022
METROBÜS DURAKLARI
DOLAR NE KADAR OLDU? 26 TEMMUZ 2022 altın gram fiyatı
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Beşiktaş Efe Tahmaz'ı renklerine bağladı Beşiktaş Efe Tahmaz'ı renklerine bağladı 15:13
⚽Alaves - Beşiktaş maçı canlı izle ⚽Alaves - Beşiktaş maçı canlı izle 15:11
Jorge Jesus açıkladı! "Arda, King ve Osayi..." Jorge Jesus açıkladı! "Arda, King ve Osayi..." 15:01
Kim Min-Jae İtalya'da! İşte ilk görüntüsü Kim Min-Jae İtalya'da! İşte ilk görüntüsü 14:20
Trabzonspor'un yurt dışı kampı sona erdi Trabzonspor'un yurt dışı kampı sona erdi 13:54
Kerem Aktürkoğlu bombası! Yeniden devreye girdiler Kerem Aktürkoğlu bombası! Yeniden devreye girdiler 13:34
Daha Eski
Can Bozdoğan imzayı attı! İşte yeni adresi Can Bozdoğan imzayı attı! İşte yeni adresi 13:09
Real Madrid - Club America maçı ne zaman? Real Madrid - Club America maçı ne zaman? 13:06
Rıdvan Yılmaz Rangers'ın ikinci Türk futbolcusu oldu! Rıdvan Yılmaz Rangers'ın ikinci Türk futbolcusu oldu! 12:53
Galatasaray'a bir müjde de Kemerburgaz'dan! Galatasaray'a bir müjde de Kemerburgaz'dan! 12:36
Dikkat çeken Min-Jae yorumu! "Napoli onu alırsa..." Dikkat çeken Min-Jae yorumu! "Napoli onu alırsa..." 12:25
Barcelona - Juventus maçı ne zaman? Barcelona - Juventus maçı ne zaman? 12:23